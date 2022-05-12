First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Adient by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,797,000 after buying an additional 4,969,447 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 303,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,877,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,274,000 after purchasing an additional 87,494 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,101,000 after purchasing an additional 549,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $63,445,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADNT. Barclays reduced their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Adient stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.82. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

