First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,524 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $272,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of International Paper by 127.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

International Paper Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.