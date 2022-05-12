First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,467 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $69.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

