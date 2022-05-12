First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $150.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,393,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

