First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

