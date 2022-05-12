Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 619 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $216.52 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.85.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.74.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.