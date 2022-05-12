Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,751,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after acquiring an additional 265,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,223,000 after acquiring an additional 97,599 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 343,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 89,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter.

JVAL opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $39.27.

