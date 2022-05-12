Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $74.94 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $72.71 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

