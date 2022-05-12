First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $61,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,674.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 960,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after acquiring an additional 953,997 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,283,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. UBS Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of KHC opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

