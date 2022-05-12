First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 77,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth $12,298,000.

BGNE opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

