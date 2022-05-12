Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,648 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIDU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of FIDU opened at $47.10 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $57.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67.

