Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $174.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

