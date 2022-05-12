Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 29,221 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 58,091 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.10 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.13.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

