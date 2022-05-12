Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.
NKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
In other news, Director Simeon George bought 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 666,667 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,005. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,805,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $40.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $410.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.38.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Nkarta will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nkarta (Get Rating)
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
