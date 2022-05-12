Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELEEF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

