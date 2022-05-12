Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company.

NYSE J opened at $130.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.09.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

