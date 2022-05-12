Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €44.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($39.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.43 ($39.40).

ALO stock opened at €21.85 ($23.00) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($27.00) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($39.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.03.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

