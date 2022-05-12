Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Jamf stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $254,014.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $43,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jamf by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Jamf by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Jamf by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Jamf by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

