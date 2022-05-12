Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given New C$230.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.30.

IFCZF opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $123.42 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day moving average is $136.89.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

