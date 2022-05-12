Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scout24 from €69.00 ($72.63) to €73.00 ($76.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scout24 from €61.00 ($64.21) to €64.00 ($67.37) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

