Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:HZNOF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

