Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

RLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,993,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 641,001 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,456,000 after acquiring an additional 188,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 504,846 shares during the period.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

