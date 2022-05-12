International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Lowered to €1.95 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.20 ($2.32) to €1.95 ($2.05) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.50 ($2.63) to €2.30 ($2.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.65) to GBX 196 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.85.
Shares of ICAGY opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.93.
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.
