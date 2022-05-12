Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FOJCY. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($31.58) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Fortum Oyj to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

