Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELEEF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

