Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JAMF. Barclays dropped their price target on Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $233,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,073,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $43,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,064 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 112.4% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674,758 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jamf by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 14,179.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after acquiring an additional 984,180 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 88.4% in the third quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 552,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 259,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

