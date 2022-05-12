Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EBKDY. BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.53) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.53) to €47.00 ($49.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($52.63) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($44.21) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.86.

EBKDY stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

