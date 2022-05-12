Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Essity AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 295 to SEK 305 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 231 to SEK 268 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.00.

OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

