Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given New C$206.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.30.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of IFCZF opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $123.42 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.89.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.