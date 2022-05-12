Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$17.25

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$17.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IIPZF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.73.

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $14.82.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

