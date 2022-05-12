InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.73.

Shares of IIPZF opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

