InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Lowered to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.73.

IIPZF opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

