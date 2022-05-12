InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) PT Lowered to $3.90 at Piper Sandler

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.90 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnovAge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.91.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $651.84 million, a PE ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $175.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that InnovAge will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $3,709,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 395,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

