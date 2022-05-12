InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) PT Lowered to $3.90 at Piper Sandler

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.90 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnovAge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.91.
Shares of INNV stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $651.84 million, a PE ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $23.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $3,709,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 395,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
InnovAge Company Profile (Get Rating)
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
