Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KEYUF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79. Keyera has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.