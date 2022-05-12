Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.07) to GBX 329 ($4.06) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 350 ($4.32) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.07) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.75.

Legal & General Group stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%.

About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.