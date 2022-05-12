Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Short Interest Down 98.9% in April

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the April 15th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $16,165,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,525,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 525.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 471,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 396,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000.

Shares of OCA opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Omnichannel Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire technology-enabled consumer products or services business.

