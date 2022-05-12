Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MALJF stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.01.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

