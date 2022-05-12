Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
MALJF stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.01.
About Magellan Aerospace
