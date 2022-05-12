United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given New €40.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRFGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Societe Generale from €45.00 ($47.37) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($37.89) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Internet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.62. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

About United Internet (Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

