United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given New €40.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Societe Generale from €45.00 ($47.37) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($37.89) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Internet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.62. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

