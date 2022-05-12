Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the April 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Innovative Food stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Innovative Food has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

Innovative Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.