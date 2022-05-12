Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Declines By 99.4%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

SINGY opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

