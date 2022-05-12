Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Decreases By 98.6%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the April 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RVLGF stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

Revival Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

