Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Decreases By 98.6%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the April 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RVLGF stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.67.
Revival Gold Company Profile
