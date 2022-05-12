Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,541 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

NYSE TTE opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

