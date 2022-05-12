SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 207,482 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,005.9% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 190,875 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 163,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 149,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after acquiring an additional 112,594 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV opened at $62.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

