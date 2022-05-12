DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Stake Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,538,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 208,637 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 511,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 113,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 96,344 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

DCP opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.94.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.65). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

