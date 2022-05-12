Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSVM. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $334,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $332,000.

XSVM stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $57.17.

