Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,567.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter.

IXC stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

