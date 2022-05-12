Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 60,567 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Canopy Growth worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 826,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $26.96.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.