Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,310 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS opened at $101.89 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $101.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

