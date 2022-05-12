102,560 Shares in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Crestwood Equity Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,085,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,795,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100,507 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -204.69%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

