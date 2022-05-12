Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

